Essential Apple Podcast 34 : A Big Mac, Diet Coke and 6 Points Please

Another mixed bag of loosely Apple based discussion. The pitfalls of using iOS for podcast production, finally running with nothing more than an Apple Watch. Simon’s been installing more Beta updates, and you can get arrested at McDonalds for using an Apple watch. Plus a load more other nonsense..

These are the rules on using Apple Pay at drive-thrus after the mobile driving laws were toughened – Mirror.co.uk

Reportedly Eddy Cue recently met with Paramount & Sony executives as Apple mulls ‘transformative acquisition’ – – 9to5Mac

YouTube launches its own streaming TV service – The Verge – and yes, there is DVR-style recording for your favorite shows, with unlimited storage space in Google’s cloud, and the ability to skip over ads.

AOL AIM probably in the death throes Gizmodo – In what feels like a death blow to everyone’s early-Aughts nostalgia, it looks like AOL will soon cut off third-party access to its famous Instant Messenger service. The service turns 20 years old this year, and at this point, it’s unclear if it will see its 21st birthday.

The iPhone 6 is making a comeback! New iPhone 6 32GB Gold SKU quietly released in ‘select markets’ – digitimes

Google calls ‘time’ on the Pixel laptop – TechCrunch

An Iron Man suit for your MacBook? Well, here it is – PortableOne.com The Boost case, is an accessory that envelopes the 12 inch MacBook Retina in a shell providing an array of ports that include USB 2.0 and 3.0, USB Type-C, mini HDMI, and two flash memory card readers.

Mini Design for Travel iClever BoostStrip IC-BS01 Portable Smart Power Strip / USB Charger, 4320 Joules Surge Protector with 2 AC Outlet 4 USB Port, 5ft Extension Cord for Indoor & Outdoor, White. $22.99

iClever BoostCube 4.8A 24W Dual USB Travel Wall Charger with SmartID Technology, Foldable Plug for iPhone iPad, Bluetooth Speaker Headset & Power Bank, White. $10.99

Wetherspoon’s Order and Pay on the App Store – Taking the social aspect out of going to the pub / handy for stalking that waitress you’ve always liked.

Vizzywig – Video Editor Movie Maker and Multi Camera Film Edit Effects Slideshow Music Editing Credits App.

