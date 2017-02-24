TechFan 293 – Atari, Apple, and Startup Advise

Tim Robertson

Owen Rubin joins Tim Robertson this week to discuss Apple, the best Windows computer, and tips for start-ups that Owen learned from his time at Atari and Apple.

