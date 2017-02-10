TechFan 291 – Importance of 4K

Another week and Tim and David are still TechFans! (Terrible pun, we know) Topics this week include the AppleTV and Apple Watch, 4K Televisions, KODI, Plex, Carbon Copy Cloner, ChronoSync, TechFan Sticker Pack, Surface RT, and the iPad Pro
Download and listen here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Sponsor: MacSales.com – NewerTech USB 3.0 to 4K DisplayPort Video Display Adapter
Links:
Kodi
Plex
Carbon Copy Cloner
ChronoSync
TechFan Sticker Pack for iOS
About Tim Robertson
Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.
- Web |
- More Posts (402)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.