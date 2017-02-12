MyMac Podcast 644: Film Flam Scammers

The GMen are NOT scammers, they just don’t necessarily tell the truth when or if they ever say they’re good podcasters. No, this time it’s about OTHER types of scams that can affect your Mac experience and what to do about it when it happens to you. And LOTS of Google + feedback once again proving Guy wrong about social media.
Download the show here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunesLinks:
Guy’s Pick: WALTR2 by Softorino. Great way to put content on your iOS devices without going through iTunes hell! $39.95
Gaz’s Pick: I’ve been refraining from repeating this Pick but as I’m still playing it, so that’s years of gaming and it keeps being updated I thought it was about time I gave it a shout out again: Yep Real Racing 3
Contact / Follow Us:
Guy@mymac.com
MacParrot on Twitter
Gaz@mymac.com
GazMaz on Twitter
GuyandGaz on Twitter
Feedback@mymac.com
Patron Link
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
About
- Web |
- More Posts (667)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.