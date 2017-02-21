Let’s Talk Photography 40: New Beginnings

This month Bart interviews three different guests on the topic of ‘new beginnings’. First, Bart chats with Steve Stanger about his plans to do more photo and video editing on iOS in 2017. Next, Bart talks to Antonio Rosario about his plans to get back to shooting on film in 2017. And finally, Bart chats with Gazmaz about his renewed enthusiasm for shooting the night sky.

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Show notes available at http://lets-talk.ie/ltp40

Reminder – you can submit questions for future Q & A shows at http://lets-talk.ie/photoq.

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/ltpod

Links:

Let’s Talk Photography: http://www.lets-talk.ie/photo @LTPod http://www.flickr.com/groups/lets-talk-photo/

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots http://www.flickr.com/photos/bbusschots/

Steve Stanger: http://stevestanger.com @tmasteve http://www.flickr.com/photos/tma_steve

Antonio Rosario: http://switchtomanual.com @switch2manual http://www.flickr.com/photos/amrosario

Gazmaz: http://www.mymacpodcast.com @gazmaz http://www.flickr.com/photos/10268117@N05/