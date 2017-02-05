Let’s Talk Apple 41: January 2017

Joining Bart this month are Chuck Joiner from Mac Voice, Guy Serle from the My Mac Podcast, and Nick Riley.

The show starts with some quick followups to stories from last month, before moving on to look at a few notable numbers that and Apple-related legal stories that made the news in January. The four main stories are the tech world’s response to President Trump’s immigration and refugee ban, Apple’s Q1 2017 earnings call, changes to the App Store reviews API, and whether or not we should worry about the apparent rise in high-profile departures from Apple over the past weeks. The show finishes with a quick rundown of some other shorter Apple-related stories that made the news in January.

