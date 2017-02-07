Geekiest Show Ever 246 – Whispering Geek Awards

It happened again we are down a host. This week Kevin was sick an unable to make the show.

We start with idea about new geeky awards, “The GOO Awards”. Mike, Elisa and Melissa discuss how these will work and look for input from the listeners on what they would like to see. Then Elisa tells how AT&T messed with the wrong woman this time with their odd billing practices and methods of accounting. This leads into a great discussion about the who, what and why of different cell phone plans and providers. Then Melissa poses a couple of interesting geek questions. First do we still really need a computer in today’s world? Followed by, Can we manage our data with just mobile tools? As part of this discussion, she gives a special shout out to Imazing and the tools they create.

Then we round out the show with our picks. Melissa chooses a chair to make her comfy, from Steel Case. Elisa then wants to upgrade her car entertainment system with a new Kenwood head unit and get all the modern conveniences. Then Mike takes remodel and home theater to the next step this week a Bose Home theater for his make believe remodel.

