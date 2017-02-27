Essential Apple Show 32 – There’s always a way to go overkill

This week we talk about joining the MyMac network, where are the iPad pros, digital audio workstations, why is there such a large leap from basic to pro, what about us mid range types? Wireless charging and those new Apple adverts are also on this week’s episode.
On This week’s show
- More AirPod Agony
- Working with Digital Audio Workstations
- No Kremilinography on the WWDC invites this year
- More rumbles on the iPhone 8
- More rumbles about wireless charging
- New iPad Advert – Short and snappy
- Running an online shop with nothing more than an iPad Etsy
- Microsoft and Blackberry market share
- 4k Apple Tv
Nemo’s hardware store
Optoma NuForce uDAC5 USB Headphone DSD DAC Amplifier – Silver – Optoma NuForce : Amazon
SmartOmi Smart Omi Wired or Wireless Hybrid Headphones – Amazon
What’s our AppSession this week?
PhotoScan – Scanner by Google Photos on the App Store
Boinx Software – Enjoy your Life.
Other Bits and bobs
About Mark Chappell
Mark’s a guy who lives in a shack by the sea in far western England, binge watching Netflix series in between reviewing tech and Mac related goodies. The switch to Macintosh was easy when using dreaded WinVista and adding a printer proved nigh on impossible. That tipped him over the edge and since getting a Mac he’s never looked back, including the Hackintosh years. Wanna be guitar player, intermittent podcaster, and a Taylor Swift fan.
