Essential Apple Show 32 – There’s always a way to go overkill

This week we talk about joining the MyMac network, where are the iPad pros, digital audio workstations, why is there such a large leap from basic to pro, what about us mid range types? Wireless charging and those new Apple adverts are also on this week’s episode.

On This week’s show

More AirPod Agony

Working with Digital Audio Workstations

No Kremilinography on the WWDC invites this year

More rumbles on the iPhone 8

More rumbles about wireless charging

New iPad Advert – Short and snappy

Running an online shop with nothing more than an iPad Etsy

Microsoft and Blackberry market share

4k Apple Tv

Nemo’s hardware store

Optoma NuForce uDAC5 USB Headphone DSD DAC Amplifier – Silver – Optoma NuForce : Amazon

SmartOmi Smart Omi Wired or Wireless Hybrid Headphones – Amazon

What’s our AppSession this week?

PhotoScan – Scanner by Google Photos on the App Store

Boinx Software – Enjoy your Life.

Other Bits and bobs

