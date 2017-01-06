TechFan 286 – Tim Battles a Coffee Machine

CES kicked off this week, and the collective yawn was heard around the world. Our sponsor, OWC, announced a very cool new product, the OWC DEC, and Tim has some exciting news about it. Connection issues using a KVM switch, more on music, and as the solo show continues, Tim battles a coffee machine. Will he win?

