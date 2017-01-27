TechFan 289 – Just Jousting Around

Tim Robertson #Podcasts, TechFan Leave a comment

Tim Robertson and David Cohen discuss bad internet, The Last Jedi, Grand Moff Tarkin, The Tinker Board from Asus, more on the RetroPi, Joust, the best Macs, the OWC Drive Dock, and much more!

Download and listen here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes

SponsorMacSales.com – OWC Drive Dock

Share Button

About Tim Robertson

Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.

Leave a Reply