TechFan 289 – Just Jousting Around

Tim Robertson and David Cohen discuss bad internet, The Last Jedi, Grand Moff Tarkin, The Tinker Board from Asus, more on the RetroPi, Joust, the best Macs, the OWC Drive Dock, and much more!
Download and listen here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Sponsor: MacSales.com – OWC Drive Dock
About Tim Robertson
Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.
- Web |
- More Posts (398)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.