TechFan 288 – The Image

Tim Robertson #Podcasts, TechFan Leave a comment

David and Tim talk more on the Raspberry Pi, the RetroPie, better bandwidth, fire alarms, group video and audio chat, and much more!

Download and listen here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes

SponsorMacSales.com

Share Button

About Tim Robertson

Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.

Leave a Reply