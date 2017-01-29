This year, Guy Serle, host of the MyMac.com Podcast, and Tim Robertson, Publisher of MyMac.com and host of the TechFan Podcast, are bring back the MyMac Game Show, last seen at a Macworld expo many years ago!

The MyMac Game Show will be a fun, interactive quiz in which the audience at Macstock can win… well, let’s save that announcement for later!

In the meantime, be sure to head over to the Macstock Expo website and register to attend!