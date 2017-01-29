MyMac Podcast 642: Appfus for all!

Appfus? What the heck is Appfus? Sounds like a yummy German desert, but it’s actually something that will affect every Mac and iOS user very soon. Listen in while the GMen say things that may (or may not) be a topic of importance! No, we won’t make a regular habit of that. Also Guy gets taken to task for something said in a previous show.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apple_File_System

Guy’s Pick: Studio One DAW by Presonus. 3 versions available (one free but limited). I bought the “Artist” version ($99) and may incorporate that into the podcast instead of GarageBand.

Gaz’s Pick: iCloud I love the use between platforms, sad I know but true.

