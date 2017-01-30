Geekiest Show Ever 245 – Dead Goo

Nobody breathe all 4 of us are here this week.

This week we are doing something a bit different. Since most people, except Kevin, hunker down in the winter and look for indoor activities we decided to look at a favorite geek pastime of binge watching. We discuss what we have been binge watching. Some movies Dark Night, Batman versus Superman and Deadpool. TV shows that are on our list include Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things, Narcos, Bloodline, OA and Black Mirror.

We close out with our picks. Melissa goes back to her favorite place and chooses a Black 256 GB iPhone 7 plus. Elisa goes over the top with a geeks favorite beverage machine. An Espresso & Cappuccino machine. Mike carries on his theme from last week and chooses a 60” 4K TV with UHD. Kevin finishes out with a Linux Laptop he is lusting for.

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com

Kevin can be found at http://twitter.com/Big_in_Va or about.me/KevinAllder

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com