TechFan 285 – Optimistic Mixtape

Tim and David discuss playlists and mixtapes, and the discovery of new music then and now. Tim has an update on the iMac from OWC! John Nemo does not use his powers to tell us about a program before we need it, Senuti, and David fill us in on a cool iPad mix app called djay iPad. Finally, 2016 has been a bummer, and the guys talk about Macstock 2017 and being optimistic.
