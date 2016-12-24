TechFan 284 – Missing Fusion

The migration of the Mac is on, and Tim recounts his struggles of creating a Fusion Drive, loss of playlists and general problems with iTunes, and Time Machine restore that fails 95% of its job. David talks about the Consumers Reports giving Apple’s latest MacBook a non-recommendation, and they both discuss Apple’s handling of the situation.

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Sponsor: MacSales.com – Apple 21.5-inch iMac

Links:

iMore’s Consumer Reports Opinion Piece

Sharepod