TechFan 284 – Missing Fusion

The migration of the Mac is on, and Tim recounts his struggles of creating a Fusion Drive, loss of playlists and general problems with iTunes, and Time Machine restore that fails 95% of its job. David talks about the Consumers Reports giving Apple’s latest MacBook a non-recommendation, and they both discuss Apple’s handling of the situation.
Download and listen here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Sponsor: MacSales.com – Apple 21.5-inch iMac
Links:
iMore’s Consumer Reports Opinion Piece
Sharepod
About Tim Robertson
Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.
- Web |
- More Posts (392)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.