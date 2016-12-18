TechFan 283 – Rogue One – iMac

Tim has to buy a new Mac, so what will he get, and from where? Mario Run has dropped, and David and Tim like it. Then, the main feature of this episode is the spoiler-filled review and discussion of Rogue One.
Download and listen here
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in iTunes
Sponsor: MacSales.com – Apple 21.5-inch iMac
Links:
Super Mario Run
Apple 21.5-inch iMac
TechFan on Twitter and FaceBook
About Tim Robertson
Founder MyMac.com. Podcast Host of TechFan. Owner Stoplight Network. Father of four, husband to one. Loves reading, podcasting, music, video games, the 1980s, and all things electronic and Apple.
- Web |
- More Posts (391)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.