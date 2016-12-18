TechFan 283 – Rogue One – iMac

Tim has to buy a new Mac, so what will he get, and from where? Mario Run has dropped, and David and Tim like it. Then, the main feature of this episode is the spoiler-filled review and discussion of Rogue One.

