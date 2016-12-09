TechFan 282 – Mario and Old Cars

Tim Robertson

Tim and David discuss Super Mario Run, Snow Days, and our favorite cars. Also, Cole joins us for a few minutes to talk about his iPad and the new game he really enjoys, Slither.io

Links:
Super Mario Run Requires Internet Connection
Slither.Io for iOS
