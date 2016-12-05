MyMac Podcast 634: It’s three weeks to Christmas

Will Santa put Tim and Jony on his naughty list for not delivering more Apple stuff? The GMen hope so because it’s so lonely for them at the top of that list. A cornucopia of articles from MyMac that they butcher first won’t help them get off that and neither will all the different stories they talk about later. Next week is their 350th episode so not much time left to say why you listen!

http://appleinsider.com

https://apple.slashdot.org

Guy’s Pick: Loopback and Audio Hijack 3 bundle by Rogue Amoeba $125 https://rogueamoeba.com/ You have to go to the Purchase page to find it. That’s $25 off from purchasing both.

Gaz’s Pick: This one’s just plain different.

I heard it on the Security Now Podcast it’s free it’s different it’s ere well go take a look

http://www.properbostin.com/traption_bakery/

People’s Pick: Warren Sklar from the Mac to the Future FaceBook page says My app pick of the week is Spark email clients for MacOS and iOS. Just say it’s from Nohm Jemo. https://sparkmailapp.com