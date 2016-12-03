Let’s Talk Apple 39: November 2016

Joining Bart this month are Gaz from the My Mac Podcast, Victor Cajiao from the 3 Nerd Things podcast, Adam Christianson from the MacCast, and the Tech Doctor Dr. Robert Carter.

The show starts with some not-so-quick followups to stories from previous months, then moves on to look at just one notable number – Apple’s 104% share of smartphone profits. For the first time in the show’s history, there is no legal news to talk about. The four main stories are the possible effect of Donald Trump’s election on Apple, Apple’s firing of Automation chief Sal Soghoian, the end of Apple’s router team, and three repair programs launched by Apple this November. The show finishes with a quick rundown of some other shorter Apple-related stories that made the news in November.

