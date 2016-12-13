HeadStand
Just Mobile
Price: $40 U.S. — Available in silver or black
Finding a place to store headphones is like looking for a place to store cooked spaghetti. Your options are limited unless you’re using something like the HeadStand from Just Mobile.
The HeadStand is a brushed aluminum post screwed into a solid base. Assembly takes a minute or less. Place the stand on a shelf at eye level and you can drape all your headphones over a horizontal arm, making them easy to find.
MyMac Review Rating is a strong 9 out of 10.
About Sam Negri
Sam Negri is a desert dweller and professional journalist. During a 50 year career based in Tucson, Arizona, USA, he traveled and wrote about every corner of the Desert Southwest. Sam is an active bicyclist, photographer, opera lover, and piano student.
- Web |
- More Posts (122)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.