Geekiest Show Ever 241 – Scratch and Sniff

Two weeks in a row and the gangs all here.

First we start off discussing Elisa’s Apple Watch woes and the support call she is still waiting to be returned. Then Melissa follows up on her research into what it takes to now qualify for using the educational discount from Apple.

Next up is the main topic of the show, geeky stocking stuffers under $30 that actually fit in a stocking. Kevin starts out with Mattel Electronic Football handheld game, followed by Anker portable charger for your devices, then rounds it up with not one but, two flash drives. Elisa’s potpourri of picks starts with a product for Mike and Kevin Poo-Pourri, then moves on to a Stanley screwdriver, a different Anker charger and rounds it out with a childhood toy favorite the Slinky. Mike chimes in with his picks TrackR bravo key tracker, iFixit toolkit and its benefits beyond technology, and a LED Flashlight. Melissa brings the idea of the watchbands from Amazon that are fraction of the cost Apple ones are, then a mug made from Lego and wraps up with her previous mention of the Fidget Cube.

Download and listen here

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in iTunes

Mike can be found at http://twitter.com/dscchipman or about.me/mikemcpeek

Elisa can be found at http://twitter.com/senseidai or www.threegeekyladies.com\

Kevin can be found at http://twitter.com/Big_in_Va or about.me/KevinAllder

Melissa can be found at http://twitter.com/themacmommy or www.themacmommy.com