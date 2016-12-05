Geekiest Show Ever 239 – Tap In

This week it is Elisa with Mike and Kevin.

We start silly as usual but, get serious when Kevin asks for support for the victims of the wild fires in Gatlinburg Tennessee, a place near and dear to him so follow this link to see how you can help the victims out. Then we wrap up with a wonderful weather report, at least from Kevin’s perspective.

Then Kevin gives an update on his iOS 10 issues and concerns and wonders why Siri has gotten stupid. That leads to discussion of voice recognition devices including the Amazon Echo, Google Home and rounds out with the Amazon Tap.

Elisa then talks about all of her Black Friday purchases that arrived and we discuss Apples Photos app and the problems she has had with it. We then discuss alternative print services including one surprise for Kevin Amazon print services and a link to deal.

We wrap-up with our picks. First off is Kevin with something to fulfill his need a new USB powered hub from Satechi. Elisa has fairly unique pick for the sports fan. It is Fanchest if you have a sports fan on your Christmas list check it out at FanChest.com. Mike then decides to break the bank and shock Elisa with his pick of a Bobcat Utility vehicle.

