Three Geeky Ladies – Holiday Gift Guide – Episode 94

It’s holiday time, and you know what that means: the 3 Geeky Ladies Holiday Gift Guide.
HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer
Bose Quiet Comfort Acoustic Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Apple TV
LimoStudio 16” x 16” Portable Lighting Studio
Apple Gift Card because Super Mario Run arrives December 15th!!
Prop N’ Go Slim iPad Pillow
Fitbit Charge 2
Backblaze
Etsy gift card
David’s Tea
Ancestry.com
Sonos Play 1
ESSIO Aromatherapy Shower Kit
MyMac.com review
Roku Express
Nomad Key for iPhone and Android
Amazon Echo Dot
Mophie Powerstation
Fujifilm Instax SHARE SP-1
