TechFan 280 – Mac Users 20 Years Ago

Collecting older Aluminum Macs and a new Retro Challenge begins! Also, Tim looks at a knock-off Nike band for his Apple Watch, a portable Sega Genesis system, and we go back two decades to find out what was on the mind of the average Mac user.

Links:

TechFan Sticker Pack! FREE!

Sega Genesis Arcade Ultimate Portable 2016

Apple Watch Band – Vitech Soft Silicone Nike+ Sport Style Replacement iWatch Strap band for Apple Wrist Watch Series 1 Series 2

email page My Mac #20, Dec. 1996