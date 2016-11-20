MyMac Podcast 632: DongleGate

Just when you thought it was safe to listen to podcasts again, Gaz and Guy get back together. Oh Em Gee, where to start with this show. They talk about dongles, Sal Soghoian’s departure from Apple, lack of a pro focus with latest releases, iPhone 6 flickering and freezing issues, that bloody book, and why Mrs. G can’t get apps working out of the dock.

Long time listener and contributer Mark Sheppard has a GoFundMe page to help with expenses for his Dad and his health problems. If you can, please visit the page and give what you can. The GMen wish Mark and his family all the best.

Guy’s Pick: SimCity 4 Deluxe on the Mac App Store.

Gaz’s Pick: Sea Quest, a game to help research on er, no I shouldn’t joke research on Dementia

