Geekiest Show Ever 238 – Mike’s Dark Nightmare

This week it is Elisa with Mike and Kevin while Melissa is still trying to get back to us.

We start with discussing all the items Elisa and Mike bought in and around Black Friday sales that abounded this past weekend. Kevin had great deal of restraint but, did cave on one item.

Next up is our discussion around the rumored death of The Apple Airport Extreme and which way one might got if it happens. Discussing mesh networks and other alternatives. It is recommended that listeners go have a listen MGG 633 Deep Dive How to Choose a Router in 2016.

We wrap-up with our picks. Starting with Mike’s super cool woodworking all in one tool The Shop Smith. Kevin is still drooling over Logic Pro X to do his show editing. Elisa has no real pick since she hadn’t planned on making this week’s show but, she does want to learn more about audio recording and editing.

