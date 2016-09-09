TechFan #270 – Things Get Heated

Owen Rubin joins David and Tim to discuss a home security system, Owen’s talk on Atari from a few days ago, and of course, the Apple Event. The headphone jack is gone, how will Tim react? What about the Apple Watch? And EarPods? Things get heated!

LaView LV-KNX48E86W4-T4 4 Megapixel Surveillance Security Camera System