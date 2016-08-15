MyMac Podcast 618: Awwwwdio

Victor Cajiao whose name gives Guy fits, joins the GMen to talk about audio. Hi end to low cost, there’s a little something for everyone here. Check out his podcast, the Terratech, which is all about tech that goes from mastering audio to how to grill meat!

Guy’s App Pick: Little Broken Robots by Dragon Army. Free with a one-time in app purchase of $2.99 to completely unlock the game. Ever have one of those days when all you really wanted to do was fix robots that were sad, low on power, frozen, or thought they were pirates? Sure you have. Little Broken Robots will fill that void with easy to understand game play and puzzles that while challenging are not impossible to solve. The perfect game for that 10 minutes you’re stuck in line somewhere.

Gaz’s App Pick: Postcard Apps lots to choose from I used one called Inkly

